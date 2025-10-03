Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after buying an additional 1,040,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after buying an additional 856,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 71.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 914,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after buying an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

