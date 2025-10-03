Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Position Reduced by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $231.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

