Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,501,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 723,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:LYV opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
