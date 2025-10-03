Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,501,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 723,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

