MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Stock Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,426.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 939,027 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,610,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,260,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 734,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 635.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 810,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 700,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $16.20 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

