Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Financial Comparison

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and Nomad Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $480.45 million 0.31 $2.09 million $0.32 42.70 Nomad Foods $3.35 billion 0.60 $245.74 million $1.46 9.06

Dividends

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.3%. Nomad Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Medifast pays out 2,062.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nomad Foods pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomad Foods has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 0.76% 2.00% 1.50% Nomad Foods 6.93% 10.26% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medifast and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nomad Foods 1 0 4 0 2.60

Medifast currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Medifast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Medifast on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

