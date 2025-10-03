Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $727.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $753.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

