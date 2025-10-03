Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Raised by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.4% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:META opened at $727.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.