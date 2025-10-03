Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

