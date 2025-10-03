MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.95 and a beta of 1.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.69.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,163 shares of company stock worth $31,862,322 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.