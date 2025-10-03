MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $7.46 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $479.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $40,555.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,994,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,444.08. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.