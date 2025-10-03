Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Carnival Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carnival by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

