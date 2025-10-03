NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

