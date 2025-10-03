Nucor Corporation $NUE Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $138.96 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

