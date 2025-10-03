Nucor Corporation $NUE Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

