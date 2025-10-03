NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after purchasing an additional 839,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.71 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.27%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

