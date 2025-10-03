OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 824,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $611,102,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

