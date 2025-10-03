Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average of $210.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

