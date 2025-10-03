Orix Corp Ads $IX Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 202.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 343.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Orix Corp Ads Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Orix Corp Ads stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

