Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $215.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.