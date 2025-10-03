Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 713.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,204,455.76. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,676 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR opened at $112.33 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

