Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,207 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,056,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of PEB opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

