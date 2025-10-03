Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

NYSE JPM opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

