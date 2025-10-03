PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

