Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,815.65. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,851,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,775,168. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

