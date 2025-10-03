Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.60. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
