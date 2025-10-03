PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
ADOOY opened at $5.01 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What is a Dividend King?
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.