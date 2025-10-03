PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADOOY opened at $5.01 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

