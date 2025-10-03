Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 904 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lear alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 955.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Lear in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Trading Up 1.1%

LEA opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.