Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $187.71 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

