Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.04 Million Stake in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,492,000 after buying an additional 553,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,983,458.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

