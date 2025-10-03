Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.19 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

