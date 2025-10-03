Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DINO opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.