Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.43 Million Holdings in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Middleby by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Middleby by 16.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.71.

Middleby stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

