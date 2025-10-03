Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LPX stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.