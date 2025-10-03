Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8,897.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 155,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,476 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

