Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

