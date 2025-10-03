Putnam Managed $PMM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Managed worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Putnam Managed has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

