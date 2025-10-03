Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $151,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Qorvo by 2,096.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,444 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,085,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 82.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 345,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

