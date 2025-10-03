Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $388,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $55,587,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $30,839,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $29,213,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $191.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

