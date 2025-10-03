Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stock Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after purchasing an additional 390,374 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $600.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,038.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

