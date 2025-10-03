Revisor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrell Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 72,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

