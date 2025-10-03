Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,906,462 shares of company stock worth $509,427,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

