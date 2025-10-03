Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 680,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ROST opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.