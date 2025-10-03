Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.63.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $515.74 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.75 and its 200 day moving average is $465.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

