Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.86 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.71). Senior shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.66), with a volume of 533,102 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.50.

Senior Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.86. The firm has a market cap of £823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,709.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 5.07 EPS for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senior

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

