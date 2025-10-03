Short Interest in Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 62.3%

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,700 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Advantest has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $107.06.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

