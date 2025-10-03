Short Interest in Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Decreases By 65.8%

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Asahi Glass Stock Performance

Shares of Asahi Glass stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.42. Asahi Glass has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Asahi Glass Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

