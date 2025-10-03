Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Drops By 68.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

See Also

