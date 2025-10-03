Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,710,000 after purchasing an additional 145,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 349,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.2%

IBKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.