Signaturefd LLC Buys 785 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,453.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $323.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.28 and a 200-day moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.