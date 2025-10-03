Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

